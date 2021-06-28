Pride Parties, Openings, And More FOMO-inducing Events From The Weekend!

Phew, we’re still catching our breath after a non-stop events calendar over the last few days. Here’s what people have been up to!

Thursday, June 24

Crocs x Ron English party bus

In honor of the upcoming Foot Locker Inc. x Ron English Party Animals x Crocs collaboration, the trio came together to celebrate in New York’s Union Square. Among those in attendance celebrating the collection (which incorporates three party-ready Crocs styles and 16 Party Animal Jibbitz) and snap pics on board the custom-wrapped party bus included Ron English, Venus X, Jerome LaMaar, Christina Paik, and Taylor Coward.

Friday, June 25

Re-opening of Ardor restaurant at The West Hollywood EDITION

Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur, John Fraser, celebrated the return of Ardor at The West Hollywood EDITION over the weekend. From Friday evening until Sunday evening the jungle-like restaurant’s drew a slew of VIP guests from the worlds of art, fashion and gastronomy including Leomie Anderson, Slick Woods, Lily Kwong & Nick Kroll, Alex Prager, Fanny Singer, Dani Miller, Melissa King, Brooke Wise, and more.

New York, New York with Susanne Bartsch — Pride edition!

Susanne Bartsch hosted New York, New York at Sony Hall, with a special nod to Pride for the blowout weekend that was in it. Nightlife lovers in attendance included Zachary Quinto, Brandon Flynn, Dorinda Medley, Margaret Josephs, Amanda Lepore, and members of the Ru Paul’s Drag Race All-Stars cast, Eureka O’Hara, Scarlett Envy, Ra’jah O’Hara, Serena Chacha, and Yara Sofia. Also in attendance was Ru Paul’s Drag Race season 13 winner, Symone.

Saturday, June 26

A busy bee this weekend, Susanne Bartsch also hosted a special edition of her On Top! party, with Pride On Top! at LE BAIN at The Standard, High Line. Many of the city’s most well-known nightlife icons and emerging TikTok creators, including Ru Pau’s Drag Race alums GottMik, Sonique, Vanessa Vanjie, and Kandy Muse as well as Linux, Ryan Burke, Remy Duran, Ian Padget, Serena Shahidi, Emely Moreno, and the Coyle Twins flocked to the raucous party.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.