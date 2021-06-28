Peep Inside The Vuori Pop-up, Now Open In Bridgehampton

Hamptonites are enjoying a slice of Cali cool, thanks to the Vuori pop-up retail store. The temporary expansive space (a mega 2,450 square-foot!) has just opened its doors for the season, bringing the brand’s ethos of comfortable and stylish clothes for easy, active living to a new audience Out East.

The store is located at the airy barn space at 264 Butter Lane in Bridgehampton. In music to the ears of fitness fans, SoulCycle is conveniently located right upstairs, should you be in the market for some pre- or post-workout retail therapy.

The location houses Vuori’s core range of performance apparel, built to move and sweat in, for both men and women. While the brand has always had a dedicated e-commerce fan base, brick and mortar retail continues to be an important focus. This latest store, the first East Coast presence, follows in the footsteps of the seven existing stores in Encinitas, Manhattan Beach, San Francisco, Del Mar, Newport Beach, Malibu, and Boulder. Evidently not a brand to rest on its laurels, there’s another six store openings in the works too: San Jose, Abbot Kinney, La Jolla, Fashion Island, Cherry Creek, and Palo Alto.

And just like the other stores around the country, the Bridgehampton will adhere to Vuori’s philosophy that their retail locations are more than places to purchase apparel—they are hubs for community engagement. Think: art shows, yoga classes, boot camp classes, and more.

The pop-up is open now, through the end of October. See below for a sneak peek inside!

