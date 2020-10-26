News

Glam Matters: RuPaul Is Still Dressing Up At Home

by Eddie Roche
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 22: RuPaul attends The 71st Emmy Awards - Arrivals at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by David Crotty/PMC) *** Local Caption *** RuPaul

RuPaul is teaming up with Old Navy again to appear in their holiday TV campaign, We Holiday. RuPaul (in drag!!!) will be in 5 spots for the retailer singing his holiday song, “Hey Sis” with the ads highlighting Old Navy’s Cozy collection (10/26),  Jingle Jammies (10/26), its range of masks for the whole family (10/28), holiday shopping convenience (11/3), and the retailer’s post-Christmas sale (12/26).

Though Ru appears in jammies throughout the campaign,  his at home look isn’t typically so casual. “I like to dress up,” Ru says. “It’s one of the things I’ve done since I was a kid. Everything – boy clothes, girl clothes, you name it – I just wear it. And most of the times, I do it for myself. Because we’re spending more time at home, I still dress up. Don’t tell anybody but sometimes, I wear some fabulous outfit just watching television. Because I think of it as a dress rehearsal. I wear outfits at home before I take them out on the street.” You better work. From home.

RuPaul is also getting the season off to a fab start as the covergirl of UK Cosmo’s December/January issue.

 

 

