Editor’s Pick: Kérastase Genesis Conditioner, Fondant Renforcateur

What: Kérastase Genesis Conditioner, Fondant Renforcateur: The 1st dual action fortifying haircare for weakened hair prone to falling due to breakage from brushing. Awarded by Glamour.com “The Best Pro Conditioner for Damaged Hair” in “The Best Products for Straight Hair of 2020.”

Who: Founded in 1964 by scientists at L’Oréal Advanced Research, Kérastase is now the #1 professional haircare brand in the world, selling their luxurious products in over 37,000 salons in 65 countries. With the help of Kérastase’s unique hair diagnosis and prescriptive approach, hairdressers are able to understand the particular needs of all scalps and hair types. Kérastase also created the first ever-personalized professional treatment – fusio dose — which has become so popular that, today, a woman experiences a fusio dose treatment in a salon around the world every six seconds.

Kérastase is also committed to reducing our impact on the planet. All their products are produced in a carbon neutral and dry plant in Spain and the products used at the backbar of their partner salons are 100% recycled. They are developing products using recycled plastic and are committed to being 100% recycled by 2025.

Why: Hair fall is a big concern among millennial women. How does it happen? Hair fall occurs either when the root is weakened from within causing strands to let go, or hair breaks off mid-shaft due to breakage from brushing and other factors. Both processes reduce the number of total strands and devitalize the hair overall. K is addressing hair fall due to breakage with the launch of Genesis. The product provides immediate strength and softness and is silicone-free, sulfate-free, lightweight, and detangles and adds body.

Where: Kerastase.com

How much: $40

