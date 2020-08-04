7 Top Products to Help Your Battle Against “Maskne”

“Maskne” has unfortunately and officially entered the beauty lexicon. Regardless of the face mask you choose, you’ll be combating the inevitable sweat and fabric friction which can easily irritate the skin.

We’ve rounded up seven select products that you can integrate into your daily beauty regime…and you’ll probably want to keep these in rotation permanently!

1. OLE HENRIKSEN Pore-Balance Facial Sauna Scrub, $28

Inspired by traditional Scandinavian spas, this scrub has a blend of glycolic and lactic acids to help remove dead skin cells. It also absorbs excess oil while unclogging pores. Bonus: the fresh eucalyptus-peppermint smell.

2. FRESH Soy Face Cleanser, $38

To avoid irritating the skin, it’s recommended that you use a light, gentle cleanser. This one from Fresh has been consistently one of the brand’s best sellers; a triple-threat combo of a makeup remover, cleanser, and toner. Rosewater and cucumber extract help calm and soothe the skin, while the soy proteins improve elasticity for an overall smoother look.

3. KIEHL’S Calendula Herbal-Extract Toner, $24

This alcohol-free toner works on all skin types. It’s infused with three plants known for their soothing properties: calendula, allantoin, and great burdock root. The overall effect is clearer pores and you can use it as a spot treatment throughout the day as needed too.

4. MARIO BADESCU Drying Lotion, $17

It’s the iconic “pink stuff”! Even if you’re not trying to stop maskne, this is an essential item for your beauty box. Celebs, models, and more [including this editor] swear by the power of this lotion. Simply dip a Q-tip into the chalky pink formula and apply to any blemish before bed. The mixture of salicylic acid, sulfur, and zinc oxide instantly dries up pimples. You’ll instantly see the difference in the morning when you wash it off.

5. PAYOT PARIS Clear Skin Serum, $38

Designed for combination to oily skin, this serum has an ultra lightweight texture, delivering a cocktail of Chilean mint and zinc extracts with polysaccharides and glycolic acid. It not only helps diminish blemishes but also refines the skin. Plus, besides not being tested on animals, there’s no GMOs, toxins, or parabens either.

6. CERAVE Ultra-Light Moisturizing Lotion with SPF 30, $23

Here, you get the benefits of a non-comedogenic moisturizer (ie: it won’t block your pores) plus sun protection. This brand was developed by dermatologists and is suitable for even the most sensitive skin types with its fragrance- and oil-free formulas.

7. BOSCIA Clear Complexion Blotting Linens, $10

To finish off your anti-maskne kit, you’ll need a stash of trusty blotting papers. These ones from Boscia made from 100% natural abaca tree fiber are designed to absorb perspiration and facial oils. Simultaneously, willow bark extract will gently exfoliate and unclog pores. It’s also known to prevent blemishes and reduce dark spots.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.