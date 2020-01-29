All the Winners From the 23rd Annual Rising Star Awards

On Tuesday, January 28, The Fashion International Group hosted their 23rd Annual Rising Star Awards, which supports up-and-coming talent, at the Cipriani in Midtown, Manhattan. Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, the creatives behind Oscar de la Renta and Monse, delivered the key note speech. Garcia shared the story of when he first met de la Renta and he told him that he should meet Kim, one of his employees at the time. At first, Garcia wasn’t sure why de la Renta insisted on introducing them, since all Garcia wanted to do was learn from the master designer. But, over time, he learned that Kim balances him out, and he implored the audience to “find the Laura to your Fernando and everything will be alright.”

This year, at the Rising Star Awards they introduced two new categories: All Genders and Maison-De-Mode Sustainability. Check out the nominees and winners down below.

1. Accessories, Handbags

Kim and Melissa Bentz of Bentz

David J. Guarino of David’s Collection

Tina Lutz of Lutz Morris

Parisa Wang of Parisa Wang

Alida Boer of Marias by Alida Boer (WINNER)

During her speech, Alida Boer thanked of her employees. “This [award] isn’t for me, it’s for the 600 women that work on each bag.”

2. Accessories, Scarves/Fashion Jewelry

Alejandra Burguette of Alejandra Burguette

Gretel Going of Fortune & Frame

Lori Weitzner of Lori Weitzner Design

Stephanie Omens of Stephanie Bijoux (WINNER)

3. Fine Jewelry

Rachel Katz of Rachel Katz Jewelry

Harakh Mehta of Harakh (WINNER)

Harakh Mehta is a third generation fine jewelry designer. He dedicated his award to his home country. “This award is for the incredible artisans of India.”

4. Beauty Entrepreneur

Maureen Case of Agustinus Bader

Emily Trower-Young of Em & El Organics

Rochelle Weitzner of Pause

Melissa Jochim of High Beauty (WINNER)

5. Menswear

Phillip White of Phit Clothing

Todd Hessert of Todd Hessert

Niyi Okuboyejo of Post-Imperial (WINNER)

6. Beauty Legacy/Product Development

Caroline Dumur of International Flavors & Fragrances

Chloe Leeds of Estée Lauder Companies (WINNER)

7. Hilldun Business Innovation Award

Felita Harris of Enform (WINNER)

8. All Gender, Apparel

Claire Fleury of Clair Fleury

Rinat Brodach of Rinat Brodach

Alex Bossi of Bossi Sportswear (WINNER)

“Whether it’s all gender, co-ed, or whatever it is, when you put on my clothing, I want you to feel comfortable,” said Bossi.

9. All Gender, Beauty

Elizabeth Gaynes of Strangelove

Michelle Pfeiffer of Henry Rose (WINNER)

10. Womenswear

Christian Juul Nielsen of Aknvas

Amir Taghi of Amir Taghi

Sheri Turnbow of Bespoke Southerly

Lela Orr of Ferrah

Rakan Shams Aldeen of Rakan (WINNER)

“I lived in so many countries and moved around just to do fashion,” said Aldeen, a Syrian refugee forced to flee his country in the face of war.

11. Maison-De-Mode Sustainability

Ileana Quinones of Artisans of IQ

Emily Trower-Young of Em & El Organics

Lela Orr of Ferrah

Harakh Mehta of Harakh

Michelle Pfeiffer of Henry Rose

Tina Lutz of Lutz Morris (WINNER)

