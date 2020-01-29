All the Winners From the 23rd Annual Rising Star Awards

On Tuesday, January 28, The Fashion International Group hosted their 23rd Annual Rising Star Awards, which supports up-and-coming talent, at the Cipriani in Midtown, Manhattan. Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, the creatives behind Oscar de la Renta and Monse, delivered the key note speech. Garcia shared the story of when he first met de la Renta and he told him that he should meet Kim, one of his employees at the time. At first, Garcia wasn’t sure why de la Renta insisted on introducing them, since all Garcia wanted to do was learn from the master designer. But, over time, he learned that Kim balances him out, and he implored the audience to “find the Laura to your Fernando and everything will be alright.”
This year, at the Rising Star Awards they introduced two new categories: All Genders and Maison-De-Mode Sustainability. Check out the nominees and winners down below.
1. Accessories, Handbags
Kim and Melissa Bentz of Bentz
David J. Guarino of David’s Collection
Tina Lutz of Lutz Morris
Parisa Wang of Parisa Wang
Alida Boer of Marias by Alida Boer (WINNER)
During her speech, Alida Boer thanked of her employees. “This [award] isn’t for me, it’s for the 600 women that work on each bag.”
2. Accessories, Scarves/Fashion Jewelry
Alejandra Burguette of Alejandra Burguette
Gretel Going of Fortune & Frame
Lori Weitzner of Lori Weitzner Design
Stephanie Omens of Stephanie Bijoux (WINNER)
3. Fine Jewelry
Rachel Katz of Rachel Katz Jewelry
Harakh Mehta of Harakh (WINNER)
Harakh Mehta is a third generation fine jewelry designer. He dedicated his award to his home country. “This award is for the incredible artisans of India.”
4. Beauty Entrepreneur
Maureen Case of Agustinus Bader
Emily Trower-Young of Em & El Organics
Rochelle Weitzner of Pause
Melissa Jochim of High Beauty (WINNER)
5. Menswear
Phillip White of Phit Clothing
Todd Hessert of Todd Hessert
Niyi Okuboyejo of Post-Imperial (WINNER)
6. Beauty Legacy/Product Development
Caroline Dumur of International Flavors & Fragrances
Chloe Leeds of Estée Lauder Companies (WINNER)
7. Hilldun Business Innovation Award
Felita Harris of Enform (WINNER)
8. All Gender, Apparel
Claire Fleury of Clair Fleury
Rinat Brodach of Rinat Brodach
Alex Bossi of Bossi Sportswear (WINNER)
“Whether it’s all gender, co-ed, or whatever it is, when you put on my clothing, I want you to feel comfortable,” said Bossi.
9. All Gender, Beauty
Elizabeth Gaynes of Strangelove
Michelle Pfeiffer of Henry Rose (WINNER)
10. Womenswear
Christian Juul Nielsen of Aknvas
Amir Taghi of Amir Taghi
Sheri Turnbow of Bespoke Southerly
Lela Orr of Ferrah
Rakan Shams Aldeen of Rakan (WINNER)
“I lived in so many countries and moved around just to do fashion,” said Aldeen, a Syrian refugee forced to flee his country in the face of war.
11. Maison-De-Mode Sustainability
Ileana Quinones of Artisans of IQ
Emily Trower-Young of Em & El Organics
Lela Orr of Ferrah
Harakh Mehta of Harakh
Michelle Pfeiffer of Henry Rose
Tina Lutz of Lutz Morris (WINNER)
