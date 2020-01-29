Nordstrom Gets Into Resale, Marc Jacobs: Supermodel

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Nordstrom Now Sells Secondhand Clothes (Business of Fashion)

Starting this Friday, Nordstrom will sell secondhand clothes at its New York flagship. The “See You Tomorrow” shop-in-shop offers luxury pre-worn pieces sourced from the retailer’s “inventory of returned and damaged merchandise.” Customers can even bring in their own gently used pieces, in exchange for a Nordstrom gift card, which Nordstrom will then resell. This is part of a growing trend, as department stores look to get in on the lucrative resale market. Earlier this year, Neiman Marcus acquired a stake in the luxury accessories reseller Fashionphile, and in October, Vestiaire Collective opened a boutique in London’s Selfridges.

For now, the plan is for Nordstrom’s See You Tomorrow program to last for six months, although if all goes well it could be extended.

Marc Jacobs Adds Model and Actor to His Resume

Marc Jacobs is the new face of… Givenchy? Yep. The designer stars alongside Charlotte Rampling in the house’s Spring 2020 campaign. Shot by Craig McDean, the ads also include a surreal short film. Check it out below.

Former Victoria’s Secret CEO Heads to J.Crew (CNN)

Jan Singer is the new CEO of J.Crew. Most recently she was CEO of Victoria’s Secret, but she stepped down from the position in November 2018 — the same year J.Crew’s last CEO, Jim Brett, resigned.

BuzzFeed News EIC Nabs Columnist Job at the New York Times (NY Times)

Ben Smith, the former editor-in-chief of BuzzFeed News, is now the media columnist at the New York Times. He is replacing Jim Rutenberg, who is now a writer at large for the politics desk and The Times Magazine. “Ben not only understands the seismic changes remaking media, he has lived them — and in some cases, led them,” editors from the Times said. Smith takes the reigns on March 2.

How Instagram Checkout Is Failing Smaller DTC Brands (Glossy)

Instagram began beta-testing its in-app shopping feature, Checkout, last March. Though it is slowly gaining popularity with larger companies, small direct-to-consumer brands aren’t seeing its advantages. Among their main concerns is Instagram’s 5 percent transaction fee, which comes on top of payment processing app fees they already pay. Additionally, the platform restricts brands’ ability to market to customers and has “stringent rules” on fulfillment that startups aren’t always equipped to handle.

