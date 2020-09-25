Maybelline Launches New Philanthropic Initiative to Break Stigma Around Mental Health

Beauty giant Maybelline New York has launched Brave Together—a global philanthropic platform to break down the stigma around pervasive issues like anxiety and depression. Maybelline Brave Together will also address other challenges facing people across the world and provide resources to help marginalized communities.

Announcing the new initiative today, the international makeup brand shared a stark statistic: half of all mental health conditions develop by age 14, and with COVID-19, those numbers are on the rise. Maybelline has facilitated extensive research for the past two years to understand what issues are facing women and young adults around the world. Alarmingly, one in five are affected by anxiety and depression.

In a bid to conquer this issue, Maybelline New York has committed to investing $10 million over the next five years to mental health organizations worldwide. Providing support for those experiencing overwhelming emotional struggles is also a top priority for the company. The Maybelline Brave Together initiative will feature a digital resource site with input from top mental health experts and mental health organizations such as Crisis Text Line, Columbia University, National Alliance on Mental Illness, and the Jed Foundation.

In partnership with Crisis Text Line, Maybelline will launch a co-branded text line, providing resources and access to free, confidential counseling over text. People can access the service by texting “TOGETHER” to 741741.

Furthermore, Maybelline will work with Kathleen Pike, the director of the center for global mental health at Columbia University and scientific advisor to the program, to compile a global report focused on anxiety and depression in Gen Z women.

In a release, global brand president Trisha Ayyagari said, “Maybelline has always believed in the power of making things happen in your life. And we know that mental health is critical in feeling ready to do that. We want to use our global voice to de-stigmatize the conversation around mental health and make support easily accessible. Now, more than ever, we

need to be there for those living with anxiety and depression.”

To celebrate the launch, the brand will host a free virtual mental health panel on World Mental Health Day, Saturday October 10th. (Information to follow!) In the meantime, Maybelline is encouraging its community to join the conversation on Instagram and speak out about the importance of mental health, by tagging @Maybelline and #BraveTogether.

