Primark launches latest Rita Ora collab collection

Ready for a wardrobe refresh? Affordable retailer Primark has unveiled the next iteration of the collaboration it kicked off with Rita Ora last September. Now back for their third drop, the Primark x Rita Ora offering for Spring sees a suitably soft and uplifting color palette of pastels, pretty prints, and no shortage of ladylike floral, ruffle, crochet, and lace details—all while bearing Ora’s signature sense of street-inspired cool. Ahead of the collection landing in stores on Monday, March 18, Primark unveiled a campaign shot in North London, which features hero pieces like a three-piece suit with on-trend Bermuda shorts instead of full-length trousers. Furthermore, 60% of the collection contains recycled or sustainable materials, including all of the denim pieces which give a new lease of life to existing materials. Get a sense of what you’re in store for, below:

Guests joined Lafayette 148, Grace Fuller Marroquin, and Claire Khodara to celebrate the Martha Madigan x Lafayette 148 capsule collection

Lafayette 148 has collaborated with an artist for the first time, and what better time to unveil the labor of love than Women’s History Month. The luxury label and creative director Emily Smith selected pioneering photographer and artist Martha Madigan, who passed away in 2022, as the muse for the capsule. Not only is the late artist’s seminal, nature-inspired work which experiments with exposure now rendered on a sustainable voille kaftan and a silk twill pants, blouse, and scarf, the brand has also curated an exhibition of Martha Madigan originals, including large-format archival prints, to display at its flagship at 59 Greene Street until early April.

Madigan’s daughter’s, singer and autism advocate Claire Khodara and former fashion editor-turned-landscape designer Grace Fuller Marroquin, joined Smith in welcoming friends of Lafayette 148 to get a closer look, as they enjoyed caviar and cocktails. Making the evening even more significant, Khodara also gave the crowd a moving rendition of Hallelujah, in tribute to her mom. Among those who joined were Lafayette 148 co-founder Deirdre Quinn, Beanie Feldstein, Kathryn Gallagher, Dasha Zhukova, Wes Gordon, Paul Arnhold, Jenny Chandler, Jane Keltner De Valle, Jennifer Fisher, Casey Fremont, Lizzie Grover Rad, Marina Larroude, Dee Poku, Indre Rockefeller, Tenicka Boyd, Sophie Elgort, Karen Blanchard, Christina Grasso, Elizabeth Kurpis, and many more.

Images: BFA

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.