Maggie Gyllenhaal Is Lafayette 148’s First-ever Celebrity Face

Lafayette 148’s Fall 2023 campaign is here, and with it, the NYC-based brand’s first celebrity face. Multi-hyphenate Maggie Gyllenhaal appears in the imagery, which feeds into the season’s collection theme ‘In the Library of Women.’

Gyllenhaal was captured in the latest offering against the backdrop of a Brooklyn brownstone—nodding to both her own neighborhood and the location where the brand’s atelier is based—in timeless classics such as a white shirt, blue denim, chunky cashmere, and shearling outerwear.

On her reasons for choosing the actress, writer, and director for the honor of being Lafayette 148’s inaugural A list ambassador, creative director Emily Smith said: “She possesses a rare talent for portraying the intricacies of women’s lives, one that is anchored in a deep sense of empathy, humanity, and grace. It’s these understated values–complimented by her natural elegance in everyday life–that I find so inspiring in Maggie. So, when thinking about a woman who could effortlessly embody the spirit of the collection, she was a natural fit. Plus, she’s a local Brooklyn girl, too!”

Gyllenhaal’s campaign follows in the footsteps of the brand’s other literary-focused chapter of the campaign for Fall 2023, which saw models photographed at the Brooklyn Public Library. For her turn in the spotlight, Gyllenhaal features in a video explaining what writing means to her (her screenplay for The Lost Daughter won awards and critical acclaim, and she’s busy at work on her new writing projects.) “I have always been someone who’s understood what I think about the world by

writing about it,” she says in the campaign. “For me, the pleasure in writing has something to do with finding a way to create enough space and freedom in my own mind to figure out and express what I’m thinking about.”

She adds that being a female writer has enriched her career and world: “I think it’s a different experience being a woman in the world. In some ways we almost have a secret language, because for so long, we’ve had to read and express ourselves between the lines. We might not even know we’re doing it, although I do think we feel it, if we pay attention. That shared feeling is something I particularly cherish, in my writing and in my life, but also in the work of other women.”

