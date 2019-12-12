Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Prada Inks Beauty Deal With L’Oreal (WWD)

Prada has signed a long-term beauty license with L’Oreal, which will take effect January 1, 2021. Previously, Puig held the house’s fragrance and beauty license. “L’Oréal is the leading global beauty company,” Patrizio Bertelli, CEO of Prada, said in a statement. “Its position and experience makes it the idea partner for Prada to develop its full potential across a variety of new projects, leverage Prada’s well-established fragrance identity and reach even more audiences around the world.”

Global Diamond Sales Are on the Decline (Idex Online)

Rough diamond sales fell as much as 25 percent in 2019. The findings come from Bain & Company and the Antwerp World Diamond Centre, which have been tracking global diamond sales annually for nine years. That said, Olya Linde (a partner with Bain & Company) is forecasting “high single digit” growth for branded luxury diamond jewelry in 2020.

Thom Browne Teams Up With UNKNWN

Thom Browne and UNKNWN have collaborated on a capsule collection of apparel and accessories. The nine-piece collection centers on a hoodie and shorts combination made with an exclusive Japanese cotton mesh. Additionally, UNKNWN’s signature slide has been reimagined with Browne’s four-bar laundry tag label across the top with a rubber sole made in Italy. The collection will be available starting December 15 at Unknwn.com with prices ranging from $150 – $1,390 for accessories and $480 – $1,100 for apparel.

Orlebar Brown Arrives on Madison Avenue

Menswear brand Orlebar Brown has opened its seventh boutique in the U.S. — and its second in Manhattan — at 987 Madison Avenue between 76th and 77th. The store features the brand’s Design Your Own #SnapShorts service, which allows customers to create a bespoke pair of swim shorts using their own image or photograph as a print.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.