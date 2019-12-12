Editor picks

Editor’s Pick: Christopher Kane Metallic Pleated Skirt

by The Daily Front Row
written by The Daily Front Row
christopher kane

What: A pleated mid-length skirt in metallic magenta by Christopher Kane.

Who: Christopher Kane launched his eponymous label with the help of his sister, Tammy, in 2006. The young designer was already receiving quite a bit of attention in London thanks to his MFA collection at Central Saint Martins. Among those who took notice was Donatella Versace, who hired Kane to design for Versus Versace in 2009. Despite the big gig, he still found time to work on his own line, and rack up accolades — like winning the 2011 BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund — in the process.

In 2012 he left Versus, choosing to focus on his own company. In 2013 Kering acquired 51 percent of the brand and announced it would begin looking to open a flagship boutique in London, where Kane continues to present his collections.

Why: Beat the winter blues with a bold, bright magenta! This skirt is great for any “going out” outfit. It’s glamorous and eye catching, but long enough that you can slip some extra layers underneath for warmth. Plus, the shine screams “party!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Christopher Kane (@christopherkane) on

Where: Farfetch.com

How (much): $895

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Seating you front row, taking you backstage & catapulting you into the world of fashion. Stalk us on twitter @DailyFrontRow, follow us at FashionWeekDaily.com and always be seated front row.

You may also like

JW Anderson Improvises, Christopher Kane Shows the...

9 Best Collections From London Fashion Week

Calvin Klein Scandal Inspires New Play, States...

Glenda Bailey Kicks Off Her Book Tour...

Christopher Kane Launches Beauty & The Beast...

The Best of London Fashion Week, Part...

Felicity Jones Covers Glamour’s January Issues

Peter Dundas Departs Roberto Cavalli, How Fashion...

London Fashion Week: The Parties, The People,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.