Chic Report

Pierpaolo Piccioli Gets Punky For Valentino Fall ’21—See All The Details Here!

by Freya Drohan
written by Freya Drohan
Valentino FW '21 (Courtesy)

After a floaty and floral-heavy Spring Summer offering, Valentino has gone to the darkside for Fall. The perfect backdrop for the dramatic turn? Inside the Piccolo Teatro di Milano, which shuttered its doors immediately after the pandemic gripped Italy this time last year. Staging his latest collection there, in the closed and quiet setting, proved to be a ‘radical gesture’—and one that inspired Piccioli for the entire ethos of the garments on display too.

Piccioli called his audience-less show a “punk” move, and this mentality came through in the overall spirit from head to studded toe. Gone are those aforementioned pretty pastel-hued frocks and in their place comes a pared-back palette of predominantly black and white separates that were free of frills and fuss. Alas, one thing we were glad to see a return of: the impossibly-high platforms that permeated his most recent Haute Couture collection. After all, they have already made their way to the red carpet, thanks to Cynthia Erivo at Sunday night’s Golden Globes.

The juxtaposition of those dizzying heels with micro mini hemlines and big, masculine coats was not for the faint hearted, but then again, isn’t that what it means to take the punk route in life? But if it involves these cape-style coverups, daring NSFW sheer gowns, and larger than life shirt collars worn insouciantly and with attitude—then hand us our Valentino Rockstud clutch ASAP, because we’re right behind Piccioli with this one.

See the full collection—and take a look at the new must-have accessories—below:

Valentino FW ’21 (Courtesy)

a look at the must-have accessories—below:

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook  and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinTumblrEmail

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion editor; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram @freyadro

You may also like

Longchamp Has Cool Moments With Friends—And Cool...

Flower Power! Oscar De La Renta Fall...

Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini Is Taking Us...

Tom Ford Fall ’21 Is All About...

The Red Carpet Is Back! Everything The...

Foxy Lady! Etro Looks To Jimi Hendrix...

Watch The Valentino Fall ’21 Show Live...

Prada’s Fall 2021 Womenswear Predicts A Vibrant,...

Kim Jones Makes His RTW Debut At...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

X