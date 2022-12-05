Pierpaolo! Bella! Katie! See All The Winners From The Fashion Awards Right Here

Stars descended on the Royal Albert Hall in London last night for what’s likely the last, pull-out-all-the-stops fashionable red carpet of the year. The occasion was for The British Fashion Council’s annual The Fashion Awards, which was hosted by actress Jodie Turner-Smith in recognition of the achievements of 23 individuals. Here’s a recap!

#PinkPP was undoubtedly the hue of the year, so it was little surprise that Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli won the Designer of the Year accolade, which was presented to him by Florence Pugh. Another major category of the night was Model of the Year, which was presented to omnipresent runway force Bella Hadid by her friend and fellow super, Ashley Graham.

The BFC Foundation Award went to S.S.DALEY; a sustainably conscious menswear brand by the namesake young Liverpudlian designer. Guyanese-British actress and singer Golda Rosheuvel—Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton—presented the award to the emerging talent. Yasmin Finney and Burna Boy presented Grace Wales Bonner MBE with the prize for Independent British Brand for Wales Bonner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Fashion Council (@britishfashioncouncil)

Legendary editor and Dazed co-founder Jefferson Hack received the Special Recognition Award for Cultural Curation, which was presented to him by Tilda Swinton.

British Vogue editor in chief Edward Enninful introduced the Leaders of Change category of 15 designers, brands, creatives, and individuals who created positive change within the fashion industry this past year under three branches: Environment, People, and Creativity. The ‘Creativity’ honorees, presented by Sam Smith, were Alessandro Michele, Daniel Roseberry, Harris Reed, Ibrahim Kamara, and Raf Simons. In the ‘Environment’ category, Paris Jackson name-checked Bethany Williams, Connor Ives, Gabriela Hearst, Marine Serre, and Priya Ahluwalia. Emma Corrin introduced those honored in the ‘People’ category, whose activism has led to profound change in the industry: Sinéad Burke, Aurora James, Harry Lambert. Julie Pelipas, and Rafael Pavarotti.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Fashion Council (@britishfashioncouncil)

Other awards on the night included Yvon Chouinard of Patagonia for Outstanding Achievement Award (presented by Elizabeth Debicki), Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator which went to Katie Grand (presented by Charlotte Tilbury), and the Fashion Award for Metaverse World and Gaming Experience which was given to Burberry (presented by Kojey Radical.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Fashion Council (@britishfashioncouncil)

Earlier in the evening, the British fashion industry paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II with ‘The Fashion Salute Show’ which was participated in by labels such as Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Charles Jeffrey (Loverboy), Christopher Kane, David Koma, Dilara Findikoglu, Dunhill, Edward Crutchley, Erdem, Halpern, Harris Reed, JW Anderson, KNWLS, Matty Bovan, Molly Goddard, Nensi Dojaka, Nicholas Daley, Ozwald Boateng, Philip Treacy, Preen, Rejina Pyo, Richard Malone, Richard Quinn, Roksanda, Roland Mouret, Simone Rocha, Stella McCartney, Stephen Jones, Vivienne Westwood, Victoria Beckham, Wales Bonner, and Zandra Rhodes.

Dizzy from all these names yet? We’re almost there! The star-studded evening also included performances by Shygirl and Jessie Ware, whilst DJ Jodie Harsh and DJ Fat Tony led the afterparty. Phew!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.