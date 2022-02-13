Peep Bronx & Banco’s Fall ’22 Collection Here—Before You See It On Every Influencer Next Season

Kicking off the schedule on Friday with an array of sparkles, sequins, feathers, chainmail, and even heart-shaped nipple pasties, Natalie De’Banco gave her gorgeous, gorgeous girls their viral looks for next season. Speaking ahead of the collection, One Night in Paris, the designer said this offering lives in her brain rent-free, and was thus one of her favorite ones to conceptualize and execute. The blend of ’80s staples meets French girl après dark went down a treat with her front row fans (think: Leonie Hanne and other party wear enthusiasts). Here’s how De”Banco was feeling before her first-ever runway show held outside of Spring Studios.
Your mood right now in one word: Flamboyant
The collection mood in one word: Electric
Adrenaline high thanks to…. Fashion Week!
Late nights or early mornings: Late nights, always
Jumping off point for this collection: Red Light District, Amsterdam
Who you lean on for moral support: My dog Bronx
Food order on speed dial right now: Sushi
Failsafe inspiration when you need it: A plane ticket somewhere
Coffee or tea: Lattes
Soundtrack/album that gets you through: Blondie
Stress buster: Aperol Spritz
Good luck charm: Evil Eye everything
The first person you look for in the audience: I never look 😉
Post-show celebrations: Champagne in Soho
See the full collection below:
Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.