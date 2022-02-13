For Fall ’22, PatBo Gives Us Party Girl-approved Couture

By now, we know that Patricia Bonaldi’s PatBo is the go-to for floaty frocks, wedding guest dresses, and vacation staples—but for Fall ’22, the Brazilian designer proved that her brand is capable of so much more. With a focus on hand-beaded embellishment, which was seen on everything from body-hugging peak-a-boo dresses to boyfriend-style denim jackets, hemlines, and bralettes, the brand made a return to the fantasy and red carpet-ready category; a journey back to where Bonaldi began in the 2000s.

According to the show notes, “While PatBO’s resort wear has become ubiquitous, it’s Bonaldi’s original couture evening wear designs that first put her on the map. This collection pays homage to both craftsmanship and the over-the-top early aughts styles.” As always, the garments were a celebration of the artisans in Bonaldi’s hometown of Uberlandia, Brazil, whose intricate beadwork brought to life the designer’s vision of clothes that feel as special as precious jewelry.

Think of this offering like made-to-order couture for the girls who are a little bit downtown but with uptown tastes very much intact—indeed, many of the special pieces, such as cut-out crystalized gowns, beaded wrap and puffer coats, and a blazer with a swish-swish feather tassel hem, are already available to pre-order now. Don’t delay!

See the full collection below:

