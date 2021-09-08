Nicole Miller Delves Into The Swinging Sixties For Spring Summer ’22

To showcase her fun and fearless Spring Summer ’22 offering, Nicole Miller was all about ticking firsts off the list. The designer presented the colorful new collection via short film, allowing the prints and patterns to shine front and center.

Another first? Working with a green screen, which helped take the “evolution” of her original idea to new heights. “It’s a big evolution,” Miller said of the collection. “One of my initial ideas was contemporary art and I was looking at an artist from the 1960s, Wojciech Fangor. I wasn’t familiar with him so I started out with his artwork as the inspiration for a lot of the prints in the collection. It was a great stepping off point!”

And so, down the 1960s rabbit hole she went. Miller told The Daily that she opted to shoot a video and followed the “abstract meets nature” vibe where it took the team. “It ended up in a different place than when I started but I think it ended up in a more interesting place than when I started,” she said.

The 26-piece collection also marks a major milestone: it’s Miller’s 60th appearance at fashion week! Unsurprisingly, she wanted this significant line to embody optimism, exuberance for life, and creativity. Sartorial highlights include joyful yet ultra wearable knitwear, a pailette-adorned two-piece, sequin and beaded party frocks, and updated takes on the perennial LBD.

See the full collection below:

