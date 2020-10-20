The Charity Event Of The Year: A Hocus Pocus Reunion… And Michael Kors And Bella Hadid Are Judging Costumes?!

Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get anymore topsy turvy, the iconic Sanderson Sisters are back, and a supermodel who wasn’t even born when Hocus Pocus originally hit screens is judging their Halloween costume contest.

While Bette Midler usually brings together a major crowd for her yearly Hulaween bash, this year looks set to be more of a riot than ever. On Friday October 30, Michael Kors and his husband Lance LePere will be joined by Bella Hadid, stylist to the stars Law Roach, Tiffany Haddish, and Susanne Bartsch to judge The New York Restoration Project’s Spirit Halloween Costume Challenge.

The virtual event, which takes place at 8 PM, will also include a one-time-only reunion of Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, who will be donning their witching hour finery to return as their Hocus Pocus characters. The special broadcast will only be available on the night, so mark your calendars accordingly.

“Your three fav witches… are returning for one night only,” Midler teased on Instagram. Midler is the founder of the organization, which she started back in 1995 with a mission to revitalize underserved NYC neighborhoods. SJP, who played Sara in the cult classic, added “the candle was lit for the best reason possible.” Eeeek!

this event gets more chaotic by the day and i cannot wait for it pic.twitter.com/UUW1C7Onvl — rachel syme (@rachsyme) October 20, 2020

All proceeds from the virtual event, which costs $10 per ticket, will be dedicated to “creating more green space for underserved communities to grow their own food, connect, and access safe spaces directly in their neighborhood”.

More trick or treat-induced fun will be guaranteed, thanks to special guest appearances from Meryl Streep, Glenn Close, Jamie Lee Curtis, Billy Crystal, Jennifer Hudson, Kenan Thompson, John Stamos, George Lopez, Omri Katz (the Max Dennison!!) Adam Lambert, and Todrick Hall. Phew!

Tickets here; this wild ride sounds like something no one is gonna want to miss.

