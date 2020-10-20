New Mag ‘Tings’ Features Kenya Kinski-Jones in an Exclusive Chanel Shoot

Tings: Magazine and Studio launched this week with three limited-edition covers spanning 178 pages. The project is the brainchild of creative director and photographer Justin Campbell and his best friend Vas Morgan. Longtime fashion executive Michael Flutie is also on board as Tings’ chief creative officer. The magazine goes beyond print and digital; they’re also launching a new production and media company, creating fashion and entertainment content across various multimedia platforms.

The first issue features an interview with model Kenya Kinski-Jones—the model daughter of Quincy Jones and actress Nastassja Kinski—who chats with Elliott Stephanopoulos (aka the daughter of George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth.) Campbell photographed the 27-year-old exclusively in Chanel for the shoot.

Here are some bites from the interview:

The Positive Side of Social Media: “I feel like there’s been a new sense of community on social media and I feel like people are using their platforms at whatever capacity to speak out about what’s affecting our world. I think we’re all learning so much in that way too, much more so than before. One of the things that I’ve noticed is as we’re learning and as we’re educating ourselves and creating these conversations, there’s a time to use your platform for that and then there’s also a time to amplify other voices and experiences and identities. I feel like identifying when it’s time to do either one of those is really important.”

On Her Chanel Relationship: “It has been a dream come true for me. It’s a brand that I’ve always had such a deep respect and admiration for and I feel like one of the many things that makes Chanel so special is that they never fail to excite and surprise the world while staying loyal to their history and their classic identity.”

The Best Piece of Advice from her father Quincy Jones: “Oh my gosh, so much advice, more than I could ever put into words, but I’ll say a saying that my grandpa used to say to my dad and my dad said to us, which is, ‘Once a task has just begun, never leave it ’til it’s done. Be the labor great or small, do it well or not at all…’ When I have a moment of weakness, I think about that and just seeing things through, whatever it may be it, as big or as small as it may be, but I don’t think I could ever put into words the knowledge that he’s passed on to me, but definitely means the world to me to have his input in anything.”

