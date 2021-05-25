The Daily doesn’t do things by halves! To highlight everything that the all-encompassing upscale resort Nemacolin has to offer, we made up for lost time and embraced a return to physical gatherings by hosting some of our dear friends at the 2,000-acre playground in the hills of Pennsylvania. From woodland activities and pool parties to wining and dining in style, we had the time of our lives.

Guests joining us for the four-day event included Coco Rocha and her family, Christian Hogue, Chad White, Natalie Suarez, Dylana Suarez, Igee Okafor, Christina Caradona, Niyo Malik, Tobias Sorenson, Cory Bond, Brennin Hunt, Luke and Melissa Ditella, Davide Cernuschi, and more!

Day One

After arriving at the iconic property, which was established in 1987 as a getaway with something for everyone, our guests had a chance to get settled in to their rooms in The Chateau and enjoy the regal setup. (One could definitely get used to suites with four posted beds, a hot tub, and multiple balconies!) To toast the three-day experience that awaited us, Nemacolin’s vice president of sales and marketing Chris Baran showed off his legendary hospitality skills by hosting a cocktail reception at the art-filled Reflections space with passed appetizers and live music. Our guests met for the first time or reunited after more than a year of not seeing each other. ”

The Hardy family welcomes you!,” Baran said. “This is some of their art here on the property. We want you to be part of the family. This is a family organization and we are here to help you if you need anything. This is a special place to my heart and the ownership’s heart. Welcome!”

The pièce de résistance? An exquisite sunset over Nemcolin’s expansive hilltop views.

Did someone say after party? With our appetites for fun whetted, the group hotfooted it to The Cigar Bar; a snug and intimate setup which presented ample opportunity for mini photoshoots. As the name implies, we also got some insider intel on cigar smoking 101, and made an impromptu friend in another hotel guest called Candy, who questioned whether she’d stumbled upon “some kind of beautiful people convention”….was she wrong? We don’t think so.

Day Two

Ah, it’s a tough life at Nemacolin: guests dusted off the cobwebs from their late night and enjoyed either golf lessons utilizing TrackMan technology, a day on the course, or day excursions to the spa. For those who had brought their little ones, a wholesome daytime agenda involved picnics, visits to the farm, and dessert at PJ’s Ice Cream Parlor.

With temperatures in the 80s spoiling us, a pool party and lunch while lounging in the cabanas was a non-negotiable. Nemacolin boasts not one, but two pools—so we did our due diligence and made a splash in both.

Leave it to the pros to turn any backdrop into an excuse for a full blown photoshoot. Coco Rocha heard about the spontaneous editorial shoot at the carousel and came down to show us exactly how it was done. And like a true super, not even those photobombing male models could throw her off her A-game.

After a delectable Italian feast at Barattolo restaurant—pizza platters per person? Don’t mind if we do!—the gang headed to face each other in rounds of glow in the dark axe throwing and bowling at The Peak. Competitive? Us?? One might say that…

The Peak’s bowing alley was decorated and redesigned by Jordan Millington and inspired by the playful nature of the resort. Millington painted the venue in vibrant glow-in-the-dark paints. He also created a music playlist to round out his creative vision for the space.

Day Three

It’s The Daily Amateur Olympics! Just kidding. But our guests did channel their inner competitive athletes with a day of adventuring that involved skeet shooting, archery, paintball, off-roading in jeeps throughout 150 acres of the Laurel Highlands. Don’t they make it look easy?

After showing off all that sportsmanship, it was time for an al fresco meal at The Field Club—a delicious and farm fresh spread that we’ll be thinking of for some time. For our last dinner of the trip (cry!), we were also graced with the presence of Nemacolin owner Maggie Hardy Knox, her son PJ Magergko, and his fiancé Jordan Millington. We raised a well-deserved toast to Nemacolin’s Kelly Henderson, Jennifer El Khessassi, and the entire team too, who pulled out all the stops with their impeccable service during our stay.

It’s hard to believe that after nonstop wining and dining, we still managed to save some room for a sweet sendoff with a s’mores-inspired dessert bonfire featuring live music. Broadway’s Brennin Hunt even treated us to some fireside renditions as the sun went down.

As for what happened when some night owls went to Lady Luck Casino for a nightcap and a little roulette? Well, there’s no phones or cameras allowed, so you’ll just have to pay a visit to Nemacolin to see for yourself….

Major thanks to the Nemacolin team, Purple PR, and our very own Alex Dickerson for putting together an unforgettable trip.

