Netflix has secured a Martha Stewart documentary. The long rumored biographical documentary about the lifestyle mogul is officially underway, according to Variety. Produced by Alina Cho and directed by R.J. Cutler (who was behind The September Issue and Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry). All we can say for sure is that the as-for-now untitled doc is already anticipated to be a stylish affair.

The project is also predicted to contain plenty of juicy tales straight from Stewart herself, such as her journey from Jersey City babysitter to model and ultimately helming her Martha Stewart Living media empire. Plus, her 2004 insider trading arrest. Of course, these are just rumors—but judging by how candid Stewart generally is when being interviewed, we’re guessing nothing will be off-limits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart48)

The homemaker’s announcement comes after a viral weekend on Instagram. First, Stewart shared a dazzling trilogy of photos while out in Miami for the 20th annual SOBEWFF festival—clad in pearls and a gold Brunello Cucinelli kaftan, no less. In addition to blowing a kiss at a fully stocked bar cart and rocking out to the Chainsmokers with restauranteur Dave Grutman at the festival, Stewart also sat pretty for a post proclaiming the skills of her makeup artist, Nicole Daisy Toye. Naturally, the images garnered a range of comments hailing her “hot girl” status. “I’ll have what she’s having,” one user stated, while another commented, “Martha did not come her to play, she came to SLAY. Now I want a martini.”

To top it all off, she finished her weekend by filming a CBS Sunday Morning kitchen segment, snacking on caviar in her farm gardens, and modeling Suzie Kondi’s new velour tracksuits with Toye. All in a weekend’s work!

The glamour shots follow Stewart’s viral Harper’s Bazaar March editorial, where she stunned in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture and Balmain, and discussed everything from her Wall Street past to last summer’s infamous bombshell pool selfie. Her’s is the latest celebrity documentary to hit Netflix, following recent films centered on Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift. Though there’s no release date known at this time, we’re anticipating a 2022 launch based on past documentary timelines—and we can’t wait to delve into her candid tell-all stories when it begins streaming.

