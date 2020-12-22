Inside NYC’s Chicest Boutique: Nanushka Soho Is A Vision Board For Your Dream Apartment

Feast your eyes on the new and improved Nanushka store at 140 Wooster. The buzzy, Budapest-based label has undergone a dreamy makeover, thanks to French architecture agency FESTEN.

The Soho boutique, which houses the brand’s perennially popular vegan leather garments, suede belt bags, and satin footwear over two spacious floors, now also boasts a café so you can take a moment to repose with a latte when you’re hitting the cobblestones hard for some Sunday afternoon retail therapy.

The interiors are like a cross between a sepia-toned 1970s living room and a contemporary art museum, with no shortage of sumptuous textures, soft hues—after all, this brand is famous for its pared back color palette of pinks, beiges and chocolate browns—and elegant pottery thrown into the mix.

Catch a glimpse at the store below and plan your visit accordingly:

