Puma, Peloton, And A Rolling Pin: Holiday Gift Guide With NYC Ballet Principal Dancer Tiler Peck

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! This holiday gifting season at The Daily, we enlisted our favorite chicsters to tell us the presents they’re giving, receiving, or just plain swooning over. Next up: Tiler Peck, a principal dancer with the NYC Ballet and founder of dancewear brand Tiler Peck Designs. Ps. Need some exercise motivation right now? (Honestly, who doesn’t?!) Make sure you tune into her killer #turnitupwithTiler workout series on Tuesdays and Thursdays via Instagram Live during the holidays!

Best gift you’re giving this year?

The Facebook Portal. I bought a Portal for my grandma and her sister in Atlanta so they can see each other during this difficult time while they can’t be together. It’s user friendly and is the easiest way to stay connected.

Best gift you’re receiving this year?

A Cuyana tote. I would also love a stylish and chic carry on when we can all finally travel again…I know I’m not alone when I say the dream would be to own a piece of Louis Vuitton luggage!

Best gift $25 or under?

With so much time at home, treat yourself to something that will make your everyday activities feel more extravagant. I love Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser. And the best part is that it’s only $17.

Best gift in beauty?

I am actually obsessed with the FACE Atelier Ultra Foundation—just enough light-weight coverage to make your skin glow.

Best gift in fashion?

Honestly, I love the tube top jumpsuit from Tiler Peck Designs. If you are looking for a garment that is comfy to wear around the house, stretchy to workout in, and can also turn into a chic streetwear look with either Converse or a heel? Here it is!

Best gift in home?

Jo Malone candles, hands down! We all need to feel a little fancy and set the scene for the holidays.

Best gift for the exercise pro?

The Peloton treadmill is a perfect way to get a full workout at home. Peloton most recently announced Peloton Pilates, which I am very excited to try.

Best gift for fitness newbie?

Puma workout clothes and Fabletics sneakers to get in the spirit! I find if I put a workout outfit on right when I wake up, even if my energy is low, I somehow make it to my workout because I feel prepared.

Best at-home fitness gift?

The Mirror. It’s a splurge, but this is an amazing way to workout and feel like you are working out with someone: a luxury we all miss during these times. It also makes you feel like you are in an actual class because you have a mirror to check your form.

Best kitchen gadget?

A rolling pin! Not only for baking purposes, but because it can also be used to replace a foam roller for the muscles for all of us athletes 🙂 Yes, I used one many times during lockdown!

