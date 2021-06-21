A shoreside clambake, but make it fashion. Valentino brought some of its nearest and dearest Out East to celebrate the arrival of its summer pop-up. The dreamy Italian brand has sprung up at Southampton’s Phillips gallery for the season, bringing the Valentino Escape collection and a selection of curated must-haves to the attention of East End tastemakers.

Friends of the brand including Elsa Hosk, Nicky Hilton, Charlotte Groeneveld, Julia Fox, Adriana Lima, Tina Leung, Richie Shazam, Lucien Smith, Aureta Thomollari, and Ezra Williams attended the opening of Valentino Episode Hamptons, beginning their day with a tour and a private lunch and cocktails at Tuto il Giorno. And the fun didn’t end there either—guests were even driven in customized coral and white Valentino Moke cars to Main Beach in East Hampton, where a seaside clambake awaited then for dinner.

Valentino Episode Hamptons will be open through July 28 with frequent new product arrivals and drops. Shoppers can stop by Phillips Southampton to check out the special installation and the capsule collection, Valentino Escape 2021.

Click through for inspo, ahead of your next clambake invite.

