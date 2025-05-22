Memorial Day Style Guide: What to Wear for the Chicest Long Weekend

As Memorial Day Weekend approaches, the fashion set is buzzing with anticipation for summer’s unofficial kickoff. From rooftop soirées to beachside escapes, your style needs to shine brighter than the season’s first rays. We tapped the ever-chic stylist and sourcing savant Carly Jordan the woman behind the wardrobes. Based in Miami, she’s the go-to personal shopper and stylist trusted by some of the best-dressed names on your feed. Known for her eye for hard-to-find pieces, perfectly styled looks, and the ability to source anything before it goes viral, Carly has become a fashion insider’s best-kept secret. From last-minute vacation wardrobes to sourcing sold-out staples, she curates with intention and always a little edge. Whether she’s dressing It-girls for the front row or building everyday closets that turn heads, Carly’s signature is clear: effortless, elevated, and always one step ahead. We got the exclusive scoop to decode the must-have trends that’ll dominate MDW and beyond. Get ready to turn heads with looks that scream effortless glamour and bold confidence—here’s what’s topping every It Girl’s radar!

The It-Sandal of the Summer: The Chloe Jelly Sandal

The sculptural heel, minimalist silhouette, and oceanic hue make it a standout choice for all your MDW plans—from beachside brunches to rooftop soirées. Chic, effortless, and undeniably cool, this sandal is your go-to statement for summer. Jelly sandals are making a major comeback this season thanks to their nostalgic Y2K roots, playful vibe, and comfort-meets-style energy.

Shop the Chloe Jelly Sandal ($590)



Style Picks We Love:

Jeffrey Campbell Gummy Ankle Strap Sandal- shop it here

Steve Madden Tracie Jelly Sandal- shop it here

Crochet Crush: Summer’s Favorite Texture

For any MDW beach day plans, crochet is non-negotiable. Whether it’s a sweeping maxi dress or flirty mini shorts, this textured trend continues to reign as the summer staple that never goes out of style. Lightweight, breathable, and effortlessly chic, crochet pieces add that perfect touch to any beach look. And the best part? You don’t need to splurge to nail the look—we’re always on the hunt for budget-friendly finds that look high-end but feel vacation-ready.

Style Picks We Love:

The Maxi Moment- shop it here

Chic + Sheer Two-Piece Set- shop it here

Effortless Scalloped Shorts- shop it here

Miu Miu Cowboy Hat: Summer’s Statement Maker

Back by popular demand for a second summer in a row, the Miu Miu cowboy hat is officially the MDW must-have. Equal parts Western and runway, it adds a playful edge to every look—whether you’re beach-bound or brunch-ready. Pair it with linen, denim, or swim—it’s the statement piece that does all the talking.

Shop the Miu Miu Cowboy Hat

Stars, Stripes: Serving Looks Stripes for MDW Groundbreaking—and still so good. Whether it’s a classic nautical button-down or a flirty striped mini, this print brings instant IT girl energy. It’s crisp, it’s fun, and it somehow makes you look like you know how to sail (even if your boat is just an Uber to brunch). Pair with big sunnies, a messy bun, and a cocktail in hand—because this MDW, we’re wearing stripes and making waves.

Style Picks We Love:

Pucci Girl Summer: Ultimate cool girl uniform

If MDW Marks the Start of Summer, Pucci Is the Uniform

Pucci brings instant energy to any getaway wardrobe. Whether it’s a statement mini, a sheer beach cover-up, or a poppy silk scarf tied just so, these iconic prints channel jet-set glamour with a playful, unmistakable edge. Think bold colors, swirling patterns, and that unmistakable ‘60s Italian spirit—reborn for today’s style set. Just add oversized sunglasses and barely-there sandals, and you’re ready for poolside lounging or an oceanside Aperitivo. Our current obsession? The Cigni-print maxi dress that’s had our DMs buzzing since we sourced one for Alix Earle.

Style Picks We Love:

Pucci Printed Mesh Maxi Dress- Shop it here

Poolside Pareo- Shop it here

Perfect Halter Top- Shop it here

The Row Imogen Tote: The Metallic Moment

Forget high-shine sequins or mirror-ball minis—this is metallic done The Row way: sculptural, understated, and impossibly chic. The Imogen Tote captures the light with just the right amount of shimmer, making it a standout accessory without ever trying too hard. Perfect for Memorial Day Weekend, it blends the industrial with the elegant—whether you’re headed to the coast or the city. While others reach for raffia and canvas, the fashion set is making a sleek pivot to metallic textures. The Imogen isn’t just participating in the trend—it’s redefining it.

Shop the Imogen Tote

Style Picks We Love:

Look for less

7. White Jeans: Summer Starts Here

MDW isn’t just the kickoff to summer—it’s the first socially acceptable day to pull out your white jeans without getting side-eyed by your most fashionable friend. And you better believe we’re taking full advantage. Whether you’re into a slouchy wide-leg, a high-rise crop, or a vintage straight-leg fit, white denim brings that fresh, clean-girl vibe that just feels like summer. Style them with a striped tank, a silky halter, or your favorite bikini top and gold hoops. Bonus points for a glass of rosé in hand.

Style picks we love:

Crisp Wide-Leg Statement – Shop it here

The Perfect Low Rise Baggy Jean (and my personal everyday fave)– Shop it here

Chic High Rise Straight Leg – Shop it here

Miu Miu Raffia Tote: Your Long Weekend Bag

It’s easy, it’s stylish, and it fits everything. The Miu Miu Raffia Tote is the ultimate long weekend bag—lightweight enough for the beach, chic enough for lunch in town. The oversized shape holds all your MDW essentials (think sunscreen, scarf, and a good book), while the woven raffia and bold logo give it that cool, effortless vibe. It’s the kind of bag that instantly makes your outfit feel more pulled together—even if you’re just wearing a swimsuit and slides.

Shop the Miu Miu Raffia Tote

The Row Dune Sandals: The Minimalist Must-Have

If Morgan Stewart wears them on repeat, we have no choice but to follow. The Row’s Dune sandals are more than a minimalist sandal—they’re a movement. With a sleek, sculptural sole and just the right amount of ‘I vacation in Lake Como’ energy, these are the shoes of someone who’s always effortlessly dressed and never, ever flustered. Consider this your official invitation to join the Morgan Stewart cult—uniform starts at the feet.

Shop the look:

Dainty Layers & Barely-There Chains = MDW Magic When it comes to Memorial Day Weekend jewelry, less really is more (as long as you’re stacking it). Dainty gold layers, whisper-thin chokers, and barely-there body chains are the ultimate finishing touch for everything from bikinis to breezy dresses. They catch the sunlight, move with you, and make it look like you effortlessly planned your whole outfit—even if you didn’t. Start with a delicate necklace stack, add a shimmer of a waist chain, and finish with a dainty anklet. It’s giving golden-hour glow, main character energy.

Style Picks We Love: