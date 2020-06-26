MediaNews

Moschino’s Resort 2021 Collection Is Going To Do VERY Well In Italy

by The Daily Front Row
written by The Daily Front Row
Moschino

Typically in the month of June, Moschino hosts a splashy Resort show at Los Angeles based venues such as Universal Studios or under a massive tent for a circus themed spectacular. This year’s Spring 2021 show is live from your living room due to you know what. The brand released 30 images of models Karly Loyce and Bente Oort in the collection, which is a love letter to Italy.

Jeremy Scott created the collection in lockdown and it remains true to the brand’s joie de vivre spirit. Looks feature polka dots, peace signs, smiley faces, and Italian flag motifs. Jeremy also brought back a slogan from his first collection with Moschino with a “I don’t speak Italian, but I do speak Moschino” look. Viva Moschino!

 

