Daily Media: 19 Moves To Discuss

1. Designer Kenneth Ize is collaborating with Karl Lagerfeld on a capsule collection.

2. Alasdhair Willis is stepping down as creative director at Hunter.

3. Sophia Amouruso has stepped down at Girlboss.

4. Pierre A. M’Pelé, aka Pam Boy is now senior editor at LOVE.

5. Andy Main is now global CEO at Ogilvy.

6 Rachel Shechtman is stepping down from her role as chief brand experience officer at Macy’s.

7. Jasmyn Sanchez and Monica Efman have been promoted to account supervisors at Allison Brod Marketing + Communications.

8. Sarah Conly is now director of retail and luxury at Youcan.

9. Mitchell Belk is now fashion director at Port.

10. Bernard Zion is now chief marketing officer at Skylar.

11. Kate Brindley is now leading marketing and communications at Agent Provocateur.

12. Meredith Brengle is now on the digital team at Camron.

13. Purple PR is now representing LaQuan Smith.

14. Fournier PR + Consulting is now representing Payot Paris Skincare

15. SHADOW is now representing Bread Beauty Supply (BREAD for short)

16. Chapter 2 is now representing Josh Kesselman, For Days, and RAW.

17. Elyse Koenig: Beauty & Wellness Consulting is now representing Overt Skincare.

18. Alison Brod Marketing + Communications is now representing HoMedics.

19. MBA is now representing Cannabis skincare line Muri Lelu!

