Tommy Hilfiger and Bape Launch ’90s-Inspired Collection

by The Daily Front Row
Everything old is new again. Tommy Hilfiger has announced a collaboration with popular Japanese brand, AAPE BY *A BATHING APE aka Bape. The menswear capsule line features polos, denim jackets, t-shirts, footwear, accessories and more and will be available on July 11th.  Currently the line will be on tommy.com in Europe, in AAPE BY *A BATHING APE stores in Asia, TOMMY JEANS stores in Shanghai and Tokyo, and through select European wholesale partners.

The collection draws from ’90s hip-hop and street style culture featuring oversized silhouettes across denim
jackets, T-shirts, polo shirts and shorts. Chunky-soled, color-blocked sneakers and caps feature the
hybrid TOMMY JEANS X AAPE BY *A BATHING APE flag logo.

