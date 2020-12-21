Minimalists, Look Away Now! Martha Hunt Models Christian Siriano’s Epic Pre-Fall ’21 Collection

As they say: go big or go home. And evidently, Christian Siriano is co-signing that mantra. After his much talked-about Spring Summer ’21 backyard show at his Connecticut home—ICYMI, a pregnant Coco Rocha waded through his swimming pool in a ballgown—the designer didn’t shy away from some extravagance for Pre-Fall either. Alas, this time around, the drama was in the scene-stealing garments themselves.

But while the maximalist silhouettes spoke volumes, the message underpinning the collection was heard the loudest. Siriano didn’t buy a single thing to make the lookbook happen, opting instead to revamp, remake, or repurpose pieces from his archives. If you think those eye motifs look familiar, it’s because they’re a part of an outfit originally made for Janelle Monae at the 2019 Met Gala. As for that voluminous pom pom skirt? It’s from Ariana Grande’s Time 100 gown.

Still, on supermodel Martha Hunt, everything looked fresh and exciting: textured cocktail dresses, a canary yellow ballgown that would stop traffic, and eveningwear-ready suiting, alongside his signatures like mesh, tulle, and peplum details.

Who knew reduce, reuse, recycle could look so high end?

See the full collection below:

