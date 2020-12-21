It’s In The Stars: The Perfect Party Fashion Picks For Taurus

In pursuit of holiday fashion inspiration? While dress codes might be somewhat obsolete this season, we looked to the cosmos for tried-and-true guidance on what to wear, with a little help from fashion’s favorite astrologer, Francesca Vuillemin.

Elegantly practical, Tauruses have a deep respect for craftsmanship. Ruled by Venus, this Earth sign gravitates towards classic styles and colors that add longevity to their wardrobe. Opaque black midnight blue, forest green, and fuchsia pink will support their stamina while looking impeccably chic.

Costarellos, tiered flock tulle gown, $2,030

Bottega Veneta, ribbed wool-blend mini, $2,500

Aje, concept one-shoulder linen midi, $625

Sandra Mansour, high-neck silk-satin midi, $2,403

Maison Rabih Kayrouz, long charmeuse gown, $2,975

De La Vali, viscose satin midi, $642

DVF, amberley pleated crepe dress, $279

Johanna Ortiz, one-shoulder silk colorblocked maxi, $1,650

aRossGirl, silk belted mini with tie sleeves, $350

Emilia Wickstead, metallic tulle cape gown, $1,676

Valentino, balloon-sleeved floral silk gown, $5,313

Halpern, balloon-sleeved silk-satin gown, $2,952

Reem Acra, strapless mikado-piqué gown, $2,995

Monique Lhuillier, ruched sleeve gown with embroidered tulle, $6,995

DUNCAN, velvet gown with galaxy-inspired embroidery, $1,750

