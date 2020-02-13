Miley Cyrus at Marc Jacobs, The Environmental Cost of NYFW

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Miley Cyrus Makes Her Marc Jacobs Debut

Marc Jacobs has closed out NYFW for years, and he usually does so with a bang. Last night’s show at the Park Avenue Armory was no different. Partnering with choreographer Karole Armitage, the event featured a live dance piece as models — including Miley Cyrus — walked by in Jacobs’ Fall 2020 collection.

The collection itself was pared down (at least in comparison to Jacobs’ past few seasons). The styles drew from the ’60s, with several empire waist silhouettes, peter pan collars, and oversized buttons. Despite not being as extravagant as years past, it is very likely that this collection will popular, thanks in part to its wearability. Statement clothes are fun, but the practical cardigans, coats, and even the knit bras presented here feel worth an investment.

NYFW Produces More Carbon Emissions Than Other Fashion Weeks (NY Times)

Despite brands producing sustainable collections and pledging to offset the carbon emissions from their shows, fashion week, as a whole, still has a major environmental impact. A new report jointly released by Zero to Market and Ordre.com measured carbon emissions from the global fashion industry for a year. They found that the level of travel (both international and navigating individual cities) by buyers, editors, and designers produced 241,000 tons of CO2 — “enough energy to light up Times Square for 58 years.” NYFW generated the largest numbers due to the long flights it takes to get to and from the city.

Diesel Joins the Fashion Pact

Diesel is the latest brand to join The Fashion Pact, a global alliance of fashion brands committed to environmental goals. “To change the way we do business, collaboration is key,” said Renzo Rosso, president of Diesel’s parent company, OTB. “We have been working with Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana to progress the sustainability conversation in Italy for a long time, but we recognize our industry’s global footprint. I founded Diesel on the values of respect and responsibility and one of our biggest tasks is creating a sustainability culture throughout our entire organization. I am looking forward to working with these stakeholders who believe that the future of fashion, and of our planet, lies in uniting in a common objective and setting out clear and actionable goals to leave a better world to next generations.”

The Fashion Pact was launched by François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Kering, ahead of the G7 meeting in April 2019.

Thom Browne Reveals His Samsung Collaboration

Only a few days after announcing their Galaxy Z Flip collaboration, Thom Browne and Samsung held a presentation in NYC to show off the hardware. After a quick performance-art piece, guests — including Jordan Roth, Jessica Williams, Mel Ottenberg, and Nicholas Braun, among others — were invited to sip Krug champagne and test out the phone. People seemed to have a fun time taking selfies, in particular. This is due to a unique feature: because the phone can be bent, you can turn on the front screen, set the phone down, and step back to pose for a selfie.

It’s Not Only About The Clothes!

Notables such as Joy Corrigan, Caroline Vazzana, and Real Housewife of Dallas star D’Andra Simmons dropped by the Maybelline New York Hot Chocolate and Lip Touch-Up Bar during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Spring Studios.

