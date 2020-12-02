Michael Kors & Friends Virtually Support God’s Love We Deliver

The show must go on! Once again Michael Kors has called on his numerous friends, who rallied with him to support God’s Love We Deliver for their annual fundraiser, The Golden Heart Awards, which was held virtually yesterday. This year, the event honored the organization’s dedicated frontline workers, who kept their services going at the height of the pandemic.

The event was hosted by comedian Amber Ruffin and featured skits and performances by Kors’ friends from Broadway and Hollywood. This year, he held faux auditions for the Golden Hearts Awards featuring Iman, Kate Hudson, Alan Cumming, Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Kelly Ripa, Naomi Watts, Laura Beanati, Seth Myers, Audra McDonald, and more. Kors also participated in a virtual cake-decorating class with pastry chef Zac Young.

The event also featured a medley of New York songs performed by Aaron Tveit, Javier Munoz, Lena Hall, Jarrod Spector, and Alex Newell. Some members of the original cast of RENT, including Idina Menzel, Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, and Taye Diggs reunited for a performance of “Seasons of Love” from the show.

For those unfamiliar: God’s Love We Deliver is a non-sectarian organization serving individuals living with illness, and their children and caregivers. The organization has a community of more than 17,000 volunteers and delivers an incredible 2.5 million meals annually for free and with love. Last night’s event coincided with their 35th anniversary.

Check out some highlights from the event here:

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.