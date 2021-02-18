Micheal Kors Announces Plans For 40th Anniversary Collection

There’s no business like show business! Michael Kors has announced plans to show his 40th anniversary collection on Tuesday, April 20th with a multi-layered digital experience. The brand’s Fall Winter ’21 collection will launch with a special introduction from Kors from New York’s theatre district.

Kors, one of New York theatre’s biggest cheerleaders, is using the anniversary to shine a light on Broadway, which has been shut down since March due to the pandemic. “When I was starting out at 21, I could never have imagined I’d be here, 40 years later, sharing my collection with the whole world,” the designer said today. “I’ve been fortunate to do what I love my whole life, and I want to use this celebration to spotlight another institution that means a great deal to me, and that could use our support—the New York theater community. I’m grateful and excited to share this anniversary collection, and to continue celebrating the city that made me who I am.”

The Michael Kors company will be making a donation to The Actors Fund, a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Services include emergency financial assistance, affordable housing, health care and insurance counseling, senior care, secondary career development, and more. The designer will also be making a personal donation to The Fund.

Since this news might have put you in a Broadway mood, here’s a clip of Kors and Idina Menzel singing Defying Gravity from Wicked at Fashion’s Night Out in 2019 to quench the thirst. Sing out, Louise!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.