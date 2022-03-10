Meet The New Face Of Mackage! Quannah Chasinghorse, Lensed By Tyler Mitchell For The SS ’22 Campaign

Mackage has revealed its Spring Summer ’22 campaign, featuring in-demand model-to-know Quannah Chasinghorse. Shot in southern California on the shores of Malibu by Tyler Mitchell, the Indigenous beauty is the perfect fit for the brand’s purposeful and driven ‘Protect What Grounds You’ campaign.

According to the brand, change-making and barrier-breaking Arizona-native Chasinghorse was the ideal muse for the campaign, as beyond her prowess on the catwalk and on billboard, she’s also “the voice of a generation.” The 19-year-old added: “I prefer to be called a ‘protector’ and not an activist because it’s a deeper concept. As a protector, I’m protecting my ways of life, reviving what was almost lost and fighting for what we are on the brink of losing to capitalism, climate change and colonial erasure. I’m protecting our lands, and keeping traditions and culture alive for the future generations.”

Beyond reconfirming the brand’s commitment to its values and cementing its status as a power player in the luxury outerwear space, sustainability and earth-friendly practices are front and center in the campaign. The new collection features staples like airy vests and elements-ready blanket coats, all of which are derived from innovative 100% recycled nylon E3- Lite and Re-Stop. Whether you’re hitting the slopes or the city streets, these lightweight but hardworking materials have you covered.

“It’s so important to partner with brands and businesses that will not only do the work to uplift you as a person, but also uplift what you believe in,” Chasinghorse added. “Mackage is focusing on sustainability, recycling and, most importantly, doing the work. That’s the beauty of this campaign: it’s not all about me, it’s about community.”

See the campaign below:

