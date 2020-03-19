The Countdown Is on! Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn Return!

Finally, Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are back! Well, not yet, but soon! So soon. Amazon Prime’s new show (and our new obsession) Making the Cut, is bringing the glorious duo together again to launch the next global fashion brand and deliver us all some much-needed relief and entertainment during these stressful self-isolation times. Oh, how we have missed these two!

Heidi and Tim will be joined by a cadre of flamboyant fashionistas including Naomi Campbell, Carine Roitfeld, and Nicole Richie, who are guaranteed to be throwing zingers we’ll be turning into memes and catch phrases in no time flat. Oh, the shade of it all!

The winning design from each episode will be available in the Making the Cut store on Amazon and the show’s overall winner will receive a $1 million prize and have their collection produced and sold exclusively on Amazon. Each episode will also see one designer sent home, so, you know… DRAMA!

Making the Cut debuts Friday, March 27 — that’s just eight days from now — with a two-episode drop. Amazon will then drop two more episodes every Friday through April 24. And we are going to be there for all of it — covering the show live on social, interviewing the designers, and getting feedback from our own inimitably stylish audience on who should make it to the next episode, so watch this space every day from now until the premiere and throughout the show’s run for exclusive content about our (and your) new favorite show!

This is going to be FABULOUS!

