Daily News: Madonna Covers V, Heidi Klum Does Halloween, Jeremy Scott To Be Honored, and More!

News from Madonna, Heidi Klum, Jeremy Scott, Alessandra Ambrosio, and more!

Heidi Klum stars in Halloween short film

The Queen of Halloween aka Heidi Klum is skipping her annual Halloween bash again this year, but she hasn’t forgotten about us. This year she’s released a follow-up to her short film titled Klum’s Day. The short pays homage to some of Klum’s favorite horror films including Psycho, The Exorcist, The Shining and Dead Alive. It’s bloody, it’s gory, it’s must see!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

amfar, The Foundation for AIDS Research, to honor Jeremy Scott and tik tok on November 4th

A surprise special guest will present the Award of Courage to Jeremy Scott for his longstanding commitment to amfAR and the fight against AIDS. TikTok will be awarded for the platform’s visionary leadership and exemplary commitment to supporting communities globally throughout the COVID crisis. The event will take place at the Pacific Design Center and include performance by Bebe Rexha and OneRepublic.

Madonna covers V’s latest issue

Madonna and her longtime collaborator Steven Klein are at it again! Their latest images for V are an homage to the glamor and tragedy of Marilyn Monroe, inspired by Bert Stern’s ‘‘The Last Sitting”—the photoshoot Monroe sat for just before her death.

“We were not interested in recreating the images exactly but more importantly, we wanted to explore the relationship between photographer and subject,” Klein tells Jeremy O’Harris. “Both the friendship and the artistic process, and how art can imitate life and vice versa. When I sent Madonna the photos, she was really taken by the incandescent fragility of Marilyn at that moment in her life. We decided to find a hotel suite and try to capture the liaison between a star and the camera, the mystery, and magic of this creative collaboration. We hope we have done justice to the great work of Bert Stern and Marilyn Monroe.”

The shoot was styled by B. Ackerlund.

Alessandra Ambrosio has an epic Halloween party in the works

West Coast alert! DOJA CAT andSAWEETIE are set to perform at nightlife personality Darren Dzienciol’s CarnEVIL Halloween party presented by DECADA and hosted by Alessandra Ambrosio on Saturday. The party will be at a $100 million Bel Air estate. The evening will include carnival booths, circus performers, and fire eaters.

Jordana Brewster celebrated in Los Angeles

TheRetaility.com hosted a dinner in Jordana Brewster’s honor in Los Angeles this week. The dinner took place at a private residence in Laurel Canyon overlooking the San Gabriel Mountains, and views of the Hollywood Sign and Griffith Observatory. California label Doen dressed guests including Abigail Spencer and TheRetaility.com’s founder Lindzi Scharf. Brewster wore Brock Collection. Guests left with a curated TheRetaility.com tote that included items from Josie Maran, Lan Jaenicke, Amanu, Fable, Doen, Janessa Leone, and Bragg.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.