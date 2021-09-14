Carine Roitfeld’s Go-to Martini Recipe Is Inspired By A Cocktail She Spilled Chez Tom Ford In The ’90s

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere—we’ll have whatever style arbiter Carine Roitfeld is drinking! The perennially chic editrix (and the recipient of our recent Fashion Legend award) hosted a chic NYFW party with Grey Goose last Friday night at the newly-opened Casa Cipriani in downtown Manhattan. And as is to be expected, she brought the fashion crowd out out.

Inspired by her favorite memories of making martinis with Tom Ford in the ’90s (casual!), Roitfeld created a special retro-themed Apple Martini for the occasion. According to our source, this particular drink is a nod to one that Roitfeld knocked over onto Ford’s brand new fur rug at his Bel Air home. Naturally, Ford himself was there too (all is forgiven!!) to toast to the return to in-person events and NYFW as we know and love it.

Among those partying until the early hours to DJ sets by supermodel Soo Joo Park and Kaytranada included Kehlani, Taraji P. Henson (celebrating her birthday!), Charli XCX, Candice Swanepoel, Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin, Dale Moss, Tommy Dorfman, Shanina Shayk, Maye Musk, Stella Maxwell, Adut Akech, Jacquelyn Jablonski, newly-wed Jasmine Tookes, and many more.

And don’t say we never gave you anything. Here’s the secret to Madame Roitfeld’s signature Grey Goose Apple Martini. Salut!

1.5 Oz Grey Goose La Poire Vodka

0.5 Oz Calvados

0.33 Oz Ancho Reyes chilis

0.5 Oz Lime

1.5 Oz Fresh Apple Juice

Shake over ice, strain into a chilled martini glass, serve with ‘cocktail shimmer,’ and enjoy!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.