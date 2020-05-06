Lady Gaga Announces Release Date for New Album

Lady Gaga is giving the world something to look forward to with the release date of her sixth LP, Chromatica, announced today on Instagram. Little Monsters will finally get new music on May 29th. The album was set to be released in April, but Gaga postponed in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. On March 24th, she announced she was delaying it indefinitely, saying, “This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right for me to release this album with all that going on during this global pandemic.”

Gaga’s new album will feature collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John and Blackpink. The album is executive produced by BloodPop and Lady Gaga.

“I will do whatever it takes to make the world dance and smile,” she recently told Paper. “I want to put out a record that forces people to rejoice even in their saddest moments. And by the way, I’m not standing over here with a flag going, ‘I’m all healed, everything’s perfect.’ It’s not; it’s a fight all the time. I still work on myself constantly. I have bad days, I have good days. Yeah, I live in Chromatica, it took a minute to get here, but that doesn’t mean I don’t remember what happened. So if you’re in pain and listening to this music, just know that I know what it’s like to be in pain. And I know what it’s like to also not let it ruin your life.”

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.