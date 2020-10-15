Conscious Model Weronika Gorczyca Inspires Evolution & Community Growth Through The Pandemic

Like most of the fashion world, we are acutely missing the vivacious aesthetic spirit of Fall fashion. In the effort to compensate for what has been a rather mundane pandemic autumn season, we fortunately have some incredible muses still providing us with inspiration. And inspiration that transcends imagery. A pertinent example is intellectual fashion model Weronika Gorczyca, who has still made use of this unfortunate period of time to make gains on her mental health and personal growth.



A former Vogue Portugal cover model, Weronika has prioritized her health and the solidarity of her family amidst the turbulence. While she understands and she herself feels a strong draw to return to normalcy, she’s becoming a role model for how fashion’s top girls can still contribute to the culture and keep the flow and spirit of fashion- making even while we focus our attention inwardly.



“One of the hidden blessings I’ve got from the pandemic, is that this period of time has forced us to come to terms with things we’ve been putting off and arrive at a healthier, happier state of mind,” she says. “When we return to our normal lives, this will only further enhance our performance. So let’s keep fashion alive through healing our egos and show that fashion does care about the environment and humanity.”

This is something Weronika is passionate about sharing to not only her fans, but also to the fashion community so that a broader discourse can be started on what we can do now through communication, support, and compassion. It’s to not only heal but strengthen our purpose to succeed despite the difficulty and do so together.

Written by Biscuit Larmiere

Presented by: T1