Keeping Up With Krista! How This SERHANT. Broker & Busy Mom Racked Up Over $500M In Luxury Sales

Meet SERHANT. power broker Krista Nickols; a widely-respected real estate advisor who’s become a go-to for first time buyers thanks to her approachability, attitude, and professionalism. This mom-of-two also knows the Hamptons incredibly well, having been coming to the East End for over a decade. From her passion for the Children’s Museum of the East End to her fashion favorites, here’s what makes her tick.

Any exciting summer news?

We just opened SERHANT. House Hamptons, which has been keeping me busy with our real estate clients’ needs Out East. We’re reimagining real estate today for the Hamptons hamlets, towns, and villages of tomorrow. Through the power of social media, technology, storytelling, and market intelligence, our proven approach is reaching more buyers, ultimately providing more exposure for our sellers.

As a broker, what marks you apart?

For almost four years I worked in-house with the top ultra-luxury real estate developers in the city to create custom sales and marketing campaigns while learning the nuances of new construction. I’m now able to apply my knowledge to individual sellers and buyers. I have been a buyer myself in NYC and was on the board of our condo. Now I’m going through the process of building a home from the ground up in the Hamptons.

What have been some recent career highlights?

A few months ago we represented the seller of a gorgeous new development in Tribeca and it was the highest sale that week in Manhattan. I also negotiated a full ask offer for a client’s property while I was taking my two-year-old to our ‘mommy and me’ music class. At that moment, I felt like I was truly doing it all.

Your resume also includes roles in wealth management finance—and entertainment! How do all your experiences shape the professional you are today?

Investors rely heavily on my quantitative skill set and attention to detail when we are going through comparable sales and discussing potential rates of returns. But mostly it is my patience and calm demeanor that has my first time home buyer clients referring their friends to me. Just like Hollywood, real estate is all about who you know and the strength of your relationships.

As a mom of two, do you have advice for other working moms, particularly those with young kids?

Take all the help at home you can get. At work, I have an amazing business partner and I actively surround myself with positive colleagues. Pro tip: when your teammates offer to stay later, let them! You can be the first one into the office the next morning.

What keeps you balanced and what keeps you motivated?

My kids keep me balanced. Last year I joined the Board of Trustees for the Children’s Museum of the East End (CMEE). Many people think of CMEE as just a play space, but we are so much more than a museum. During the Pandemic, CMEE opened a food pantry that served an average of 75 families a week. In addition, the Museum has outreach programs including family literacy classes, bilingual STEM programming, and hosts a Head Start preschool. Unfortunately, vulnerable East End families continue to face food insecurity and the museum’s food pantry has stayed open. I’m passionate to share the important work CMEE is doing for the community.

You always look polished on the job too! Go-to fashion brands when you want to look sharp?

Theory and Hugo Boss are my foolproof brands for a timeless work wardrobe. If I have an event after work, I love Zimmermann and Jonathan Simkhai dresses.

What advice are you giving to buyers looking to enter the Hamptons market for the first time right now?

The next several months will be a great opportunity. Although inventory is low, we are seeing the most seller flexibility in the past three years right now while rates are still historically low. My advice is to go after good properties in the locations you want. The rental market may have softened this summer but the Hamptons is still an investor’s dream

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.