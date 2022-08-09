Get To Know Your New Fashion Obsession ‘Couper’ —Which Launched With A Stylish Montauk Dinner

Say hello to Couper: a hot-off-the-presses new luxury fashion e-commerce site conceptualized by Agee Leinberry and Caroline Gilroy. The emerging platform aims to infuse the online shopping experience with a bespoke feel, by offering a curated offering of exclusive pieces from emerging global designers. Helping to toast (!) to the launch—Champagne coups, fittingly, at the ready—stylish Hamptonites joined the super chic duo for an intimate al fresco dinner at Crow’s Nest in Montauk.

On the evening, all guests were dressed in standout printed frocks and statement jumpsuits by Colombian designer Andrés Otálora, who was also in attendance to celebrate. Among those who joined Leinberry, Gilroy, Otálora, and Couper’s head of business development Hannah Keating were Marisa Bryant, Elizabeth Kurpis, Olivia Bannock, Negar Mohammadi, Christie Grimm, Anahita Moussavian, Dria Murphy, Hilary Hoffman, Camille Fishel, Gabriala Landone, Irina Grechko, and more.

As for what to expect from the newly-debuted Couper, it combines Gilroy’s background in tech with Leinberry’s experience at household name fashion brands. The result is an editorial-style experience of perusing ‘museum-worthy’ limited-edition collaborations with the likes of Gul Hurgel, Francesca Miranda, Eddy Aesthetic, Juju Vera, and Fanm Mon—utilizing materials and fabrics that would otherwise have gone to waste. Cheers to that!

Peek inside the glamorous evening, below:

Images: BFA

