Chic Report

Kate Moss Reveals Whose Shoes She’d Like To Walk In For A Day

by Eddie Roche
Kate Moss
Kate Moss appears in Jimmy Choo’s #INMYCHOOS editorial and reveals in a Q&A that she’d love to step in to Ginger Rogers shoes for a day. “I’d love to be able to dance like that,” Moss says. (Rogers death in 1995 will make this impossible, but that’s another story all together.) Moss also chimes in on who she considers the two most glamorous women: the late Anita Pallenberg and Susie Cave.

Tom Craig shot the Jimmy Choo images with styling by Kate Phelan, hair by Sam McKnight and makeup by Val Garland.

Eddie Roche is the Deputy Editor of The Daily Front Row/Daily Summer/Daily Hollywood

