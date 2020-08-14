Daily Media: 29 Moves To Discuss at WSJ., CAA, Hugo Boss, and More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week

1. Kate Upton has joined CAA’s fashion division. Jillian Mercado has also signed with CAA in all areas.

2. David Thielebeule, style director at WSJ., has left the publication.

3. CaSandra Diggs is now president at CFDA.

4. Julie Fuller is now chief human resources officer of PVH Corp.

5. Kelly Frey, director of public relations at Hugo Boss, has left the company.

6. Anamaria Pavoni Gershburg, director of events and entertainment relations at Hugo Boss, has left the company.

7. Kathy Lee is now editorial director for The Zoe Report,

8. Wendy Kahn is now president of Public Clothing Company.

9. Barbara de Laere is now Aveda’s global brand president.

10 Madison Steiner was promoted from an account coordinator to a junior account executive, in SHADOW’s consumer packaged goods division.

12. Tessa Bakke was promoted from an account coordinator to a junior influencer manager, in SHADOW’s influencer division.

13. Nicole Kaufman was promoted from an account coordinator to a junior account executive, in the SHADOW’s spirits division.

14. Michael Stefanovis now PR manager for Jos A Bank and Men’s Wearhouse.

15. Jeannine Feyen is now managing director at The Brand Group.

16. Ashtyn Tardif is now the PR and marketing director for Randi Rahm Atelier.

17. Alexandra Sweeney Vesty is now a senior account executive at Foundation.

Plus!

18. The Hinton Group is now representing AARMY.

19. SHADOW is now representing Herschel.

20. The Riviere Agency is now representing Seecaas, Runway Buy, Graylane Beauty.

21. Chapter 2 is now representing Bobblehaus.

22. SEQUEL is now representing Chico’s and White House Black Market.

23. Karla Otto is now representing Air Company. Karla Otto New York and London is representing Lashify, Karla Otto Global is representing Candour Beauty.

24. Purple New York is now representing St. John.

25. The Brand Guild is now representing The Bouqs.

26. Foundation is now representing Hero Cosmetics

27. Whitney Communications is now representing Goldenerre.

28. Di Petrof PR is now representing Doña Vega Mezcal.

29. Bianc Busketta and Casey Endo are now representing Smith & Cult.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you'd like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

