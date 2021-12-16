Job Alert! The Daily Is Hiring A Social Media Manager

Are you fluent in fashion news? Do you eat, sleep, and breathe pop culture references? Are you a dab hand at creating content, video vignettes, and catchy captions? If so, we want to hear from you!

The Daily is seeking a part-time social media manager to join the editorial team, ahead of an exciting run of events and happenings slated to take place in 2022. The prospective candidate would also contribute occasional website content, such as snappy daily news items or short blasts about viral social media moments.

The ideal applicant will need a proven track record of driving engagement and traffic via Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and other leading platforms; an in-depth knowledge of attracting and engaging new followers; proficiency with major social media dashboards and scheduling tools; and experience creating original, compelling content live from events.

Responsibilities:

Run all social channels associated with the Daily Front Row

Plan and maintain a content calendar consistent with the Daily’s editorial schedule

Engage and respond to the Daily’s audience on all channels

Drive traffic to fashionweekdaily.com and maintain analytics on what content attracts/doesn’t attract clicks

Analyze data and insights to help bolster growth and awareness of the Daily brand

Monitor social trends for potential editorial coverage

Capture and share editorial-worthy content from industry events

Ensure accuracy of brand-sponsored tags and mentions on any paid content

To apply, please email your resume and pitch letter to jobs@dailyfrontrow.com. Please note that this position will likely transition to a full-time role in April 2022. Bonne chance!

