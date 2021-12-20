Chic Report

‘Tis The Season! Luxe Gifting Ideas From Rue La La

written by Freya Drohan
As always, our holiday wishlist is brimming with both the season’s must-have accessories and forever investment pieces. And because we’re feeling in a giving mood, we’ll let you in on our little secret: Rue La La! This online shopping destination is a treasure trove of designer goods, with deals so amazing, you simply must treat yourself before hitting the party scene. We’re indulging our inner magpie with sequin dreams from Jimmy Choo, 18K jewelry pieces from iconic brands, classics by designers like Givenchy and Bottega Veneta, and skincare saviors from the likes of Dr. Barbara Sturm. We’re even stocking up on ornaments and objects for the home. With prices this good, who could resist!

Wool & cashmere-blend scarf, $543, Givenchy

Four-piece discovery set, $256, Dr Barbara Sturm

Hangisi satin flats, $810, Manolo Blahnik

Assorted cologne set, $125, Jo Malone

The Chain Pouch shearling shoulder bag, $3,610, Bottega Veneta

18K yellow gold diamond brooch, $9,300, Van Cleef & Arpels

Set of two gold glass ornament candles, $35, K&K Interiors 

18K diamond White Kites Bird earrings, $40,000, Hearts on Fire

Talika 100 pumps, $800, Jimmy Choo 

14K gold diamond initial necklace, $600, Sabrina Designs

Modern Sputnik ornament, $15, Cody Foster

Unisex diamond watch, $28,000, Audemars Piguet

18K white gold diamond flower motif necklace, $43,000, De Beers

Four gold roses jewelry box, $160, Rose Box NYC

