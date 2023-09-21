Today’s fashion and media headlines…

Lucy Hale and more celebrate 25 Years of LOFT!

LOFT celebrated their 25th year in business with a bash in New York City last night at Zero Bond. The evening welcomed Lucy Hale, Cecily Strong, Ally Love of Peloton fame, Patina Miller, Janelle Llyod, Ciara Miller, Sam Feher, and more. Guests were treated to custom air brushed jean jackets and enjoyed a towering 3-level birthday cake (!!!) and old school photo booth. TikTok star Vik White TikTok was also on hand to do a few moves on the dance floor. Cheers to 25 years!

Rupert Murdoch Retires

Rupert Murdoch, 92, is stepping down as chairman of Fox Corporation and News Corp., Fox announced today. His son, Lachlan Murdoch, will become the chair of News Corp., and continue as executive chair and chief executive officer of Fox Corporation. The Australian-born media titan had a seven decade career and owns media properties such as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Post and HarperCollins Publishers.

Jimmy Choo and Jean Paul Gaultier hook up

The details are pretty slim, but Jimmy Choo and JPG announced today they are collaborating on a capsule collection of footwear. It will be co-designed by the houses respective creative director’s Sandra Choi and Florence Tétier with a strong reference on both brands archival legacies. Look for the collection globally online and in select stores next month. Curious what this will look like…

Angie Mar opens Le B. in the West Village

Angie Mar is mixing things up downtown. Last night she celebrated the opening of a new restaurant, Le B., in the former space of Les Trois Chevaux, which is moving uptown next year. The new spot will be more “jackets off, come-as-you-are.’ The name Le B. is a nod to The Beatrice Inn, which would be 100 years old this year. “Le B. is a restaurant for the fans and friends of The Beatrice Inn, my friends and neighbors” Mar says. “Le B. is fun, witty and a little more grown up, like them.”

The menu features a Continental menu, riffing on a period of American cuisine that borrowed technique from France with decadent American interpretations. Le B. inspired by quintessential New York restaurants like David Waltuck’s Chanterelle, Barry Wine’s The Quilted Giraffe, and Jimmy Bradley’s The Harrison. The servers uniforms were designed by Christian Siriano, who was on hand last night along with Gigi Burris, Patina Miller, Timo Weiland, Lisa Benson, Peter Som, Gillian Miniter, Elyse Newhouse, Sharon Coplan Hurowitz, Marcus Teo, Bianca Bianconi, and more!

Sandals Resorts and Island Outpost celebrated the publication of Jamaica Vibes published by Assouline at rooftop party at JIMMY SOHO

The event was hosted by Adam Stewart, the executive chairmans of Sandals, and Chris Blackwell, the legendary hotelier and Island Records founder. The night welcomed LaQuan Smith, Peter Som, Gina Gershon, Griffin Dunne, Erich Bergen, LEON, San te D’Orazio, Kelly Bensimon, Michele Hicks, Dorinda Medley, Jason Weinberg, Sophie Sumner, Alex and Keytt Lundqvist, Fern Mallis, Dennis Basso, Scott Currie, Greg Calejo, Lisa Raden, Preseton Bailey, and JIMMY owner David Rabin.

Images: BFA

Bare Necessities Introduces Camio Mio

Bare Necessities, the second largest retailer of bras and intimate apparel, launched a new private label collection of lingerie this week. Delilah Belle and Emely Moreno join the brand as social media partners for the ready-to-wear collection and launch. Camio Mio represents a shift in audience for Bare Necessities. They’ve been a go-to for plus-size customers and women 30 and over, Camio Mio’s collection of femme lingerie is designed with a younger customer in mind.

