Jillian Mercado celebrated a major career milestone on Sunday night when she made her New York Fashion Week runway debut in The Blonds Fall 2020 show. Mercado, who has muscular dystrophy and uses a mechanical wheelchair to get around, wore an embellished gold jumpsuit and matching gold headdress for her turn on the catwalk.

After the show, Mercado, who has appeared in campaigns for Nordstrom, Diesel, and Target, and has been repped by IMG Models since 2015, posted an emotional statement on Instagram, saying she has been “through countless wars” to make the monumental moment happen and calling her runway debut a “milestone” and the “opportunity of a lifetime,” adding that it has always been her goal to represent those who feel unseen and unheard.

The Blonds co-designer David Blond commented on Mercado’s post, writing, “You ruled!!!!! Thank [you] so much for bringing this [to] life!! So much love and respect!!! #SaintJillian.”

Check out more looks from the show below.

