ITA Preview: Three Chic Italian Labels to Check Out at Coterie

The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) is bringing the buzziest Italian fashion brands to Coterie in New York. Here’s the scoop on three brands that will be showing at the trade show this season.

1. She’s So

This knitwear brand was founded by Nicola and Daniela Nicolini in 2000. The sisters have a background in fashion: they grew up among the wefts and yarns in their mother’s knitwear factory in the 1970s. Now, the She’s So collection is presented at fashion industry events in Milan, Paris, New York, and Moscow.

2. Casa Dree Salai

Casa Dree Salai is a 21st century art design concept, inspired by Gian Giacomo Caprottida Oreno, better known as Salai, who was an Italian artist and pupil of Leonardo Da Vinci from 1490 to 1518, which created paintings under the name of Andrea Salai. The first collection is made of 10 designs by creative director Virginie Subilia.

3. Angiolo Frasconi

The traditional art of making hats in Florence, craftsmanship, and the pursuit of style and innovation characterize the brand Angiolo Frasconi. The company—founded after World War II in Florence—is 100 percent made in Italy, and exported all over the world.

