Triarchy Launches First-ever Campaign To Reveal Innovative Plastic-free Denim

Responsible denim brand Triarchy has turned the page on a new chapter, with the release of its debut campaign, which also serves celebrates its game-changing plastic-free stretch denim. The brand, founded by siblings Mark, Adam and Ania Taubenfligel, holds the exclusive on plastic-free comfort stretch denim—something that no other label has ever offered—through the end of 2024 in the US. Here’s what you need to know!

Every pair of stretchy jeans that you can think of or have ever owned has thus far been made using crude oil-based plastic in order to make stretch fibers. As per the founders who are committed to ethical jeans and eco-conscious practices, this means that those jeans will shed microplastics throughout their life cycle and ultimately sit in a landfill for 200+ years when tossed out. Their solution? Plastic-free stretch—the only 100% eco-compatible stretch in the market—uses natural rubber in place of plastic ensuring jeans are micro-plastic-free and that they boast a biodegradation time of less than two years, all while fertilizing the soil as they biodegrade, making them the only truly circular stretch denim.

To fully mark the moment, Triarchy has launched a Fall 2023 campaign for the offering, which is carried by retail partners including Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Harrods, and Luisa Via Roma, among others. Peep the campaign below, watch the film here, and peruse the world’s first and world’s only plastic-free denim now.

Images: Courtesy

