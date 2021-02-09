Jenna Lyons On Mentors, Mistakes, Mantras, And Working With Mejuri

Next month marks International Women’s Day, and ever-popular fine jewelry brand Mejuri are ahead of the game! Co-founder Noura Sakkijha enlisted an impressive and powerful group of females to star in the newly-launched ‘Golden Together’ campaign that puts change, equality, and creativity at the forefront. The message? “If I don’t shine, you don’t shine.” The Daily caught up with one of the well-known faces involved, industry icon Jenna Lyons, to chat about what that celebration of women means to her.

What drew you to this campaign?

I remember the first time I saw the brand because there was literally a line outside the door in my neighborhood. I decided to look them up and realized that they were doing something that felt really different. The product was simple and elegant, and also really well priced. The branding and overall messaging felt very positive and inclusive. Then the next day my goddaughters randomly mentioned that they loved Mejuri. They are 18 and 22 and I am clearly not. I thought it was nice that the brand was connecting with a wide audience.

Who are some women you’re forever grateful for and why?

My mom, because I don’t know how she raised two kids on her own with no help and neither one of us ended up in the looney bin. Mrs. Webster, my art teacher, who told me about Antonio’s girls and Parsons; two of the things that had the biggest impact on my life.

Is there one woman you can think of who’s been an instrumental mentor?

The first female boss and mentor that I had was Emily (Cinader) Woods, the founder of J.Crew. She had a deeply clear conviction, strong point of view, laser-like focus and a warm, soft side. I am deeply appreciative of having the opportunity to have worked with her.

What’s one piece of advice you’d give to every woman who’d listen?

There’s something really powerful about asking questions. So many times, women, in particular, are afraid to admit they are unfamiliar with or don’t know something a male counterpart might. It’s a mistake I’ve made in the past and I see younger women (or even women my age) still doing it. Make people explain it to you if you’re not sure, and don’t be afraid to speak up.

What’s the most empowering thing about being a woman in 2021?

We’re 28 days in. Can I get back to you?

What outfit makes you feel your strongest?

It really depends on the day or the situation. My favorite trick is to wear the highest possible heels in a moment when I don’t feel personally strong; there’s nothing like being 6’3”.

What pieces of jewelry can you not live without?

My Maria Beaulieu gold chain, Phillip Crangi signet ring, James Coleruso gold B, and my Mejuri tiny tennis bracelet and engraved tag necklace.

Ps. As part of the campaign, Mejuri is selling merch! 100% of proceeds from the sale of their super soft apparel will go directly to the Mejuri Empowerment fund, which seeks to supporting higher education for women and non-binary people .

